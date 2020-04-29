24kGoldn Locks In With Kaash Paige For "Unbelievable"

Two of the most promising rising artists have officially released their first song together as 24kGoldn and Kaash Paige team up for "Unbelievable."

Poised to break out soon, 24kGoldn continues to find himself as an artist, dropping his latest single and diving deeper into his emotions. Contemplating his love and critics, the Columbia Records signee attempts to clear up his story to make it somewhat believable to those who can't seem to tap in. Clearly misunderstood, 24kGoldn seems to communicate his feelings best when he's in the studio, locking into his introspective thoughts and delivering some of the most melodic sounds.

As she always does, Kaash Paige brings her soulful vocals to this record, continuing to grow as a force in hip-hop.

What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

We screaming, "Fuck the money that you think you had"

'Cause that means nothing to what we have

Top 100 making n***as mad

Pull up to the function, Benjis in my bag