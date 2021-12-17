mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

24kGoldn Interpolates Biz Markie's "Just A Friend" On New Single "More Than Friends"

Alex Zidel
December 17, 2021 11:42
More Than Friends
24kGoldn

24kGoldn's new single "More Than Friends" is available now.


24kGoldn has proven himself to be a reliable pop-rap hitmaker, delivering strong singles over the years, including the chart-topping "Mood" with iann dior, among others. For the last few weeks, the 21-year-old San Francisco native has been teasing his new record, which is an interpolation of Biz Markie's "Just A Friend." 

Using the same famous melody from the classic record and switching it up slightly to fit his own situation, 24k croons about a woman he's trying to lock down, telling her that he's been with so many of the baddest models but all he wants is some personal time with her.

This caps off an incredible year for 24kGoldn, who released his debut studio album, El Dorado, at the top of 2021. 

Listen to "More Than Friends" below and let us know what you think of the new single.


Quotable Lyrics:

Look, I've had Kylies, Riley's and Holly too
Only girl I ain't had yet was Y-O-U
If I put a ring on it, would you say "I do"?
Like the Alicia to my Usher, would you be my boo?

