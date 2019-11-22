24kGoldn Drops Debut EP "DROPPED OUTTA COLLEGE" Ft. Fetty Wap

Up-and-coming Cali rapper 24kGoldn just dropped his debut EP, DROPPED OUTTA COLLEGE, featuring his viral hit "VALENTINO." As you might have guessed, the 8-track EP tells the story of 24kGoldn, whose real name is Golden Landis Von Jones, going to school at USC and ultimately dropping out, as well as his new life as a promising new artist, and his flourishing and failed relationships. In the title track "DROPPED OUTTA COLLEGE," Goldn describes his life post-USC, boasting that he's "still ballin'" and experiencing the flashy lifestyle of a rapper on the rise instead. The video for the track, found below, which dropped on Wednesday, shows Goldn having an affair with his hot teacher, who is also his classmate's mom. Baller move, sir.

Goldn's interest in exploring genres outside of trap music is certainly evident in this project. He experiments with a particularly different sound in "CITY OF ANGELS," a Cali-rock-infused track reminiscent of Westcoast bands like Weezer. In a press release for the EP, the 19-year-old said, "I wanted my project to be genuine and authentic to ALL of me, so no two songs sound alike. Each has a distinct feeling and sound to it; if I’m a multidimensional person, why should my music be any different?" Preach, Goldn.

Tracklist:

1. DROPPED OUTTA COLLEGE

2. THE GRAM ft. Fetty Wap

3. MY BED

4. CITY OF ANGELS

5. VALENTINO

6. GAMES ON YOUR PHONE

7. BEEN HERE BEFORE

8. A LOT TO LOSE