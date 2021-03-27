24kGoldn Displays His Hitmaking Ability On "Love Or Lust"

24kGoldn and iann dior's hit song "Mood" was massive throughout the summer and even now, it still continues to get a ton of play. Following the success of the track, fans were hoping for 24kGoldn to drop an album, and that's exactly what he did on Friday as he came through with his debut, El Dorado. One song that many have already gravitated towards is "Love Or Lust," which is an undeniable bop.

With this song, 24kGoldn goes for a different approach as the song has a kind of Bruno Mars feel to it. From the bass lines to the strings, the beat is incredibly groovy and 24kGoldn makes use of the production by bringing in some solid songwriting and catchy flows. It's yet another solid effort from the young hitmaker, and it will surely make a few playlists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Would you walk eight thousand miles just to make me smile on a rainy Wednesday?

If so, then you gots to go, it ain't mutual and I'm not pretending

Green light, I'm the kryptonite to your love life, no happy ending

You need to slow down, shawty, you way too focused on me