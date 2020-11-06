24kGoldn & iann dior Release New "Mood" Remix With Justin Bieber & J Balvin

One of the most popular songs in the world is about to get even more popular.

24kGoldn and iann dior have their hands on an absolute hit, hitting the top spot on nearly every chart, including the Billboard Hot 100 and the Global 200. "Mood" isn't only one of the biggest songs in the US, it's also impacted the world as a whole.

The track is about to get even bigger too with the duo releasing a new remix featuring Justin Bieber and J Balvin.

The new version features a brand new verse from 24kGoldn, as well as the two JB's doing their thing. With Justin Bieber's popularity levels, his fans will surely eat this up. With J Balvin's international appeal, this one is set for another few weeks at the top of the charts.

What do you think of the remix?

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, I got J.B. and J.B., you know the bitches goin' crazy

Number one song in the world, so now she wanna date me

Where I'm from, people like me don't make it in the mainstream

What's with the attitude? Baby, tell me why you hating