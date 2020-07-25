mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

24kGoldn & iann dior Link Up For Some Summer Vibes On "Mood"

Alexander Cole
July 25, 2020 11:17
Image via 24kGoldn

24kGoldn Feat. iann dior

24kGoldn and iann dior's latest track is perfect for the summer.


24kGoldn has been bubbling quite a bit over the last year as fans get acquainted with his brand of infectious melodies and catchy hooks. Numerous artists have been catching on to what 24kGoldn can do, including iann dior who hopped on the artist's latest single called "Mood."

The name of the song certainly fits the vibe as we get a very summer-inspired beat that will immediately have you rushing to your phone to add this to a playlist. Lyrically, both artists are talking about their encounters with a particular woman, and how she is constantly in the mood. 24kGoldn and iann dior are as melodic as ever on this cut, and if you're looking for some good vibes, this is a must-listen track.

Quotable Lyrics:

So why you tryin' to fake your love on the regular
When you could be blowin' up just like my cellular?
I won't ever let a shorty go and set me up
Only thing I need to know is if you wet enough

