With the way "Mood" is performing, 24kGoldn and iann dior might want to think about recording more music together.

The song has been all over social media, specifically TikTok, and because of its viral status online, the two rising rappers have achieved their highest ranking on the Billboard Hot 100.

This week's chart update wasn't much to marvel at. BTS remained on top, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion followed, and Drake and Lil Durk kept the #3 spot sturdy. Lower in the Top 10 though, some magic happened as up-and-comers 24kGoldn and iann dior hit #8 with "Mood," marking the first time that either artist has been ranked so high on the charts.

Obviously, this is a huge moment for Goldn and dior, who have both reacted to the outstanding position on socials.

"Top 10 not 10," wrote 24kGoldn, who is currently working on his upcoming album El Dorado. iann dior retweeted this week's chart with a short acknowledgment of his placement at #8.

Are you a fan of the song or have you deleted it from your playlist?

In addition to this major feat, 24kGoldn was recently named to the 2020 XXL Freshman Class, where he exceeded expectations in his freestyle, which people were not expecting much or anything of.