24kGoldn & HVME Recruit Quavo For New Track "Alright"

Hailing from Spain, HVME first came into prominence earlier this year for his deep house remix of Travis Scott's "Goosebumps." Now, the producer has teamed up with 24kGoldn for "Alright" ft Quavo which is set to appear on the forthcoming deluxe version of El Dorado.

Over HVME's bright production, 24kGoldn comes through with his signature melodic rap flow. He evokes feelings of warmth and romance with boastful bars throughout the record. "Let's take the jet/ I'm feelin' fly/ What we gon' do? I'm in your city for the night," he raps on the track. Quavo effortlessly glides on the track, all while complimenting 24kGoldn's delivery.

This fresh track from 24kGoldn is the first off of the forthcoming deluxe edition of El Dorado. The album also has the hits "Mood," "Love or Lust," and "Company."

Meanwhile, Quavo is still riding the high from Culture III, his latest album with Migos.

Check out HVME and 24kGoldn's latest new drop below!

Quotable Lyrics:

Why you tryna fall in love when I'm leaving now?

You can't come around, still don't wanna leave you out

Baby, don't put up a fight

I promise you'll be alright