24Hrs Shares His Latest Project "Real Walker"

Aron A.
April 07, 2021 20:43
CoverCover

Real Walker
24hrs

24Hrs shares his new project ft. T.I. and Ty Dolla $ign.


Private Club Records has really transformed into this exclusive universe of melodious and animated trap bangers. MadeInTYO and 24Hrs have maintained their cult-like following since their days on Soundcloud while attracting major stars into their worlds such as Ty Dolla $ign, RL Grime, and many more.

24Hrs came through this week with his latest body of work, Real Walker. The 12-song project serves as the follow-up to the DJ Drama-hosted 12 AM In Atlanta 2 and includes features from artists like Ty Dolla $ign, who helps kick off the project with "Still Free TC," T.I., Lightshow, and of course, MadeInTYO.

  1. Still Free TC ft. Ty Dolla $ign
  2. Lost My Patna
  3. Real Walker
  4. Who Who ft. T.I.
  5. 100 4 U
  6. Pictures In My Head
  7. Sammy Sosa ft. Lightshow
  8. Sisqo
  9. Left Foot Out ft. MadeInTYO
  10. Rich Problems
  11. Spin ft. PnB Rock
  12. 3AM Make It Last
