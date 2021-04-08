24Hrs Shares His Latest Project "Real Walker"

Private Club Records has really transformed into this exclusive universe of melodious and animated trap bangers. MadeInTYO and 24Hrs have maintained their cult-like following since their days on Soundcloud while attracting major stars into their worlds such as Ty Dolla $ign, RL Grime, and many more.

24Hrs came through this week with his latest body of work, Real Walker. The 12-song project serves as the follow-up to the DJ Drama-hosted 12 AM In Atlanta 2 and includes features from artists like Ty Dolla $ign, who helps kick off the project with "Still Free TC," T.I., Lightshow, and of course, MadeInTYO.