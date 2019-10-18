24hrs Returns With "World On Fire" Ft. Wiz Khalifa, DMX, MadeinTYO, & More

Rostrum Records signee 24hrs is back with his sophomore effort, World on Fire. The Atlanta native produced a cohesive body of work that he's more than proud of. "World On Fire is like its own world and its own vibe," he said. "My day one fans are going to really connect with this project. DMX even hopped on this sh*t. I’d say it’s my best work so far."

Aside from an exciting feature from Dark Man X, World on Fire also includes vocals from Wiz Khalifa, MadeinTYO, DWN2EARTH, Lil Cobaine, and Salma Slims. Rostrum Records President and Founder Benjy Grinberg sang 24hrs's praises by saying, "World On Fire is a stunning display of talent. Twenty has made an opus with this album. The production by James Royo is outstanding; the music is compelling from beginning to end. So happy to be working with Twenty and the rest of the Private Club team. Much more to come!" Give a few spins and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1.Highway To Hell

2. Different Frequency ft. Lil Cobaine

3. 10 O’Clock

4. Stranger In The Mirror

5. Pick It Up ft. MadeinTYO

6. Nudies

7. Flick

8. Moonlight ft. Salma Slims

9. You Know ft. DWN2EARTH

10. Leave Me Lone ft. DMX

11. 911 ft. Wiz Khalifa