24hrs Returns With New "Sinner" Track

With his latest "Sinner" arrival, 24hrs links up with director Cobian to deliver on a cinematic package for the new track.

The simplified backdrop arrives courtesy of TrakGirl and Mike Zombie as twenty shares a reflective joint that finds the Private lub Records honcho exploring the road thus far, addressing his transgressions and asking God for forgiveness.

The clip features 24hrs' wife in real life, rapper Salma Slims as she effortlessly takes on the role of the leading lady while a rich landscape of the Las Vegas strip and the open road colors the track.

The smooth new delivery follows up in the Ty Dolla $ign and Dom Kennedy "Back Out."

Quotable Lyrics

Fat boy, came up on Biggie and Rozay

Me be broke? No way Jose

Lambo truck, did that three days

Then I had to switch it out, foreign whip change