24hrs Returns With Melodic New Single "Real Walker"

Atlanta artist 24hrs has been extremely active over the past few years thanks to some dope projects and undeniable singles that have helped him grow his fanbase, slowly but surely. The artist is known for delivering immaculate melodies, and with his latest effort called "Real Walker," that's exactly what he blesses his fans with.

The production features a luscious guitar loop that hangs in the background while the rattling hi-hats help add some flourishes to the sound. From there, 24hrs goes into storytelling mode as he professes his pain while also painting a picture of his life. This is all backed up by those aforementioned melodies, making this a great track to add to your playlists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gotta tell my story ‘case we got similar problems

You ain’t have a million, that mean you still at the bottom

Fuck it, I hit u-ey ‘cause the GPS just fucked up

If you caught me lackin’, you got know that you just lucked up