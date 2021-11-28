24hrs Collabs With PnB Rock, Ty Dolla $ign, Joey Bada$$ & More On “Real Walker 1.5”

It’s been a few weeks since 24hrs shared Real Walker 1.5, but we’e still loving it at HNHH. The 13-track album follows the rappers April release, Real Walker, which included appearances from T.I., Lightshow, and PnBRock, and Ty Dolla $ign.

The Oakland native also boasts a star-studded tracklist on his new arrival. PnB and Ty Dolla return while names like $tupid Young, Joey Bada$$, Project X, Seddy Hendrinx, Lil Zay Osama, MadeinTYO, Yhung T.O., Iamsu!, and Kalan.FrFr join the ranks.





The project officially arrived on DSPs on November 12th. “Took a few months but we back,” 24hrs wrote on his Instagram page ahead of the release. “No skips all hits,” one person wrote in the comments, cementing the project as a certified hit in their books.

Which of the California-born recording artist’s 2021 albums is your favourite? Drop a comment below and let us know what you’re thinking.

Tracklist:

1. Real Walker 1.5

2. Section 8 (with PnB Rock)

3. Voices (with Ty Dolla $ign)

4. Let Me Love You

5. W.T.B.A (with $tupid Young)

6. Forever I Love Atlanta (with Joey Bada$$)

7. Quarantine Flows (with Project X)

8. You Said (with Seddy Hendrinx & Lil Zay Osama)

9. Fashion

10. Mopped Off (with MadeinTYO)

11. Traction (with Yhung T.O. & Iamsu!)

12. Die Alone (with Kalan.FrFr)

13. Magic