24Hrs Blows Stacks To Cope With The Pain On "Percfect"

24Hrs has been relentlessly releasing new music over the past few weeks. Some of them are misses while others are certified hits but regardless, he's still pumping out music at a crazy rate. This weekend, he returned with a brand new single about coping with pain and fear on his new song, "Percfect."

Hip-hop, specifically, has frequently referenced the use of Percocet, especially in recent times. 24hrs paints an image of his luxurious and hedonistic high throughout the track, though he contrasts this as he discusses the loss of friends and the low points in his life. "I got a perc for you a perc for me let's make it perfect...I'll blow a hundred bands don't want to feel the hurtin'," 24Hrs raps on the song.

Check out 24Hrs' latest song, "Percfect" below and keep your eyes peeled for more music from him.

Quotable Lyrics

I met her at Follies, ain't no way that I would kiss her

I'ma need a Backwood, I can not smoke me a Swisher

I had APC on when you saw the picture

Tokyo got platinum, I'ma go get me a Richard

