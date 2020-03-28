mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

24hrs & Ty Dolla $ign Talk That Talk On Melodic Single "Superstar"

Alexander Cole
March 28, 2020 11:00
24hrs and Ty Dolla $ign put their best foot forward with their latest joint single.


24hrs has been making some waves over the past few years thanks to his brand of singing-rapping that has become so popular over the last little while. The Atlanta artist has made sure to give fans a steady diet of his signature sound and with everyone in quarantine, he decided to drop his latest single, "Superstar" which features the likes of Ty Dolla $ign.

This uptempo track features Ty's gorgeous harmonies on the hook, all while delivers some 24hrs delivers some dope melodies of his own on the verses. This song is all about women and both artists showcase their abilities at wooing the best of them. If you're looking for a single to rock to while in the crib this weekend, definitely give this one a spin.

Quotable Lyrics:

Drippin' out the Wraith, I need a flood sign
Dolla that's my brother, that my blood line
You gotta be a bad bitch to deal with me
Head good, you can get whatever you want

