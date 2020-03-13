mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

24hrs & DJ Drama Prep For "12am In Atlanta" Album With "Selfies"

Keenan Higgins
March 13, 2020 19:12
Released as the first single off their joint album "12am In Atlanta," 24hrs and DJ Drama arrive with the project's first single titled "Selfies" for those that love a good social media flick.


24hrs and DJ Drama are set to link up on a joint Gangsta Grillz project titled 12am In Atlanta, and the first single has finally arrived that talks about every social media fiend's favorite pastime. 

On "Selfies," 24hrs leads things with Drama assisting solely on the production end alongside DJ Marc B. The ATL-bred musician doubles down on his signature autotune vocals throughout this two-and-a-half minute track, digitally crooning about the many ways his girl is caught up in the flashy world of social media and their glamorous lifestyle together overall. Must be really nice!

Listen to "Selfies" by 24hrs and DJ Drama below, and expect 12am In Atlanta to drop soon:

Quotable Lyrics:

It's nothin' new, you know them b*tches hatin'
Bora Bora, we go on vacation
I post her selfie, it's gon' go up fast
I don't wanna listen, even though she know what's best for me
All these cameras flashin', we was walkin' out the Jeffery
I got all these bags, they would not fit in the coupe
You did your make up, I can tell, girl I'm proud of you
You take a selfie in my chain, n***a viral

