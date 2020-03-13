24hrs & DJ Drama Prep For "12am In Atlanta" Album With "Selfies"

24hrs and DJ Drama are set to link up on a joint Gangsta Grillz project titled 12am In Atlanta, and the first single has finally arrived that talks about every social media fiend's favorite pastime.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Warner Music

On "Selfies," 24hrs leads things with Drama assisting solely on the production end alongside DJ Marc B. The ATL-bred musician doubles down on his signature autotune vocals throughout this two-and-a-half minute track, digitally crooning about the many ways his girl is caught up in the flashy world of social media and their glamorous lifestyle together overall. Must be really nice!

Listen to "Selfies" by 24hrs and DJ Drama below, and expect 12am In Atlanta to drop soon:

Quotable Lyrics:

It's nothin' new, you know them b*tches hatin'

Bora Bora, we go on vacation

I post her selfie, it's gon' go up fast

I don't wanna listen, even though she know what's best for me

All these cameras flashin', we was walkin' out the Jeffery

I got all these bags, they would not fit in the coupe

You did your make up, I can tell, girl I'm proud of you

You take a selfie in my chain, n***a viral