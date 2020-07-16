On Sunday, Nicole Thea’s mother announced that she passed away on Saturday morning at 24 years old.

The UK-based YouTube personality, dancer, and accessory and eyelash designer was eight months pregnant and in the midst of documenting her pregnancy.

Her family believes that she and her unborn son named Reign died of a “massive heart attack”.

“She had it in her house and she was telling her partner that she had pains in her chest and her back,” Nicole’s uncle Charles Murray told Daily Mail. “She was a dancer and we don’t think she had any underlying health problems. It is terrible — but we won’t know for sure until we have the post-mortem.”

"As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven," Thea's mother wrote on Nicole’s Instagram.

Thea had recorded several videos prior to her death. According to her mother, Nicole’s partner, dancer Global Boga, “has made the decision to allow them to be aired” for her 113,000 YouTube subscribers.

Check out Thea's YouTube channel here and her Instagram page here.

