24-year-old Angelina Please, an award-winning adult entertainer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment, AVN reports. The OnlyFans content creator – born Francesca Elizabeth – was discovered on Monday, March 14th after being MIA for nearly five days.

Fellow pornstar and neighbour Aspen Brooks confirmed the tragic news via Twitter earlier this week. “I’m at a loss for words,” she wrote to her followers, dropping off a handful of selfies of her and her late friend. “Went to go check up on my friend after she had been missing, only to find out we lost an amazing person.”





“One of my best friends. My neighbour. The person I would gossip with about everything. She was just 24 years old. RIP baby girl,” her heartfelt tribute concluded. While Please’s cause of death has yet to be officially announced, it’s been reported that police found “signs of violence and foul play” inside her Las Vegas residence.

Throughout her three-year-long career in the adult film industry, Please received several AVN Awards nominations – among them, 2022’s Trans Performer of the Year, and racked up more than 28,000 Instagram followers.





As Complex notes, a GoFundMe page has been created in the late entertainers honour in an effort to raise money that will cover her funeral and associated costs. Currently, they’ve raised over $20,000 and are working towards a new goal of $30,000.

“This is something I never imagined having to do for my baby sister,” creator Lonnie Montalbano wrote in the page’s description. “Francesca was loved by so many, so special in a million different ways and showed so much promise.”

If you’re interested in donating to Angelina Please’s GoFundMe, click here. RIP.

