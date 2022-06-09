A 24-year-old professional boxer out of South Africa tragically died in the hospital due to complications resulting from injuries he sustained in the ring on Sunday. Simiso Buthelezi was competing for the WBF All Africa lightweight title against Siphesihle Mntungwa when he entered the 10th round. After knocking his opponent to the ground, Buthelezi backed up, and instead of returning to the action, he appeared to become disoriented, and started shadow boxing against an invisible opponent while Mntungwa was at the other side of the ring.

The referee immediately stopped the fight, and Buthelezi was rushed to the hospital where he was diagnosed with internal bleeding in the brain and placed into a medically induced coma. Buthelezi died from his injuries Tuesday morning, according to TMZ.

It marks a tragically premature finish to a promising young fighter’s life. Buthelezi held a 4-1 record coming into this bout. Boxing South Africa released a statement regarding the tragedy on Tuesday.





“It is with great sadness for Boxing South Africa and the Buthelezi family to announce the passing away of Mr Simiso Buthelezi, who passed away last night on 7 June in hospital in Durban, South Africa,” the statement reads. “Towards the end of his bout, Mr Buthelezi collapsed and was taken to hospital and it was discovered that he suffered a brain injury which resulted in internal bleeding. At the hospital, Mr. Buthelezi was given the best care possible but he succumbed to the injury.”

The details of this injury remain a mystery. Buthelezi did not receive any notable strikes to the head during his final bout. Bheki Mngomezulu, Buthelezi’s trainer, said he was in perfect condition entering the match.

“I really can’t explain what happened, to be honest,” Mngomezulu said. “It was bewildering, but in his training and in the build-up to the fight, there was nothing untoward with regards to his condition. He was in good nick before the fight.”

