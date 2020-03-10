24 Heavy Taps Lil Keed & Marlo For "Slime Mobb"

The Quality Control camp is putting in work on all fronts this year. We're seeing Migos get ready to release the third installment in the Culture series, presumably the final one, too. Lil Baby just topped the charts with astronomical numbers after releasing Mu Turn, his official sophomore album. But there's a ton of artists that are bubbling on the roster ready to blow. 24 Heavy is among them. The rapper recently released his new single, "Slime Mobb." It's a hollow, grim banger that finds 24 Heavy teaming up with rising Atlanta star Lil Keed as well as fellow Quality Control artist Marlo.

24 Heavy is surely getting ready to take over the streets. Keep your eyes peeled for new music from him and check out his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pay me what you owe me or your dead

Take the same money you owe and put it on your head

I ain't trying to kick it, ain't got no legs

Heard a n***a talkin', he the feds