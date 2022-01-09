Majesty Blessed Moses – better known as "City Hot" rapper Bizzy Banks – has been arrested, according to Complex. The 23-year-old is said to have been taken into custody on Friday morning, following the raiding of his Hackensack, New Jersey home by local authorities.

The search yielded over two pounds of marijuana, a reported $2,750 in cash, and a revolver that was "loaded with hollow-point bullets." The New York Police Department, the Bergen County Regional SWAT team, and Detective Sgt. John Dalton led the climactic investigation, along with detectives Mark Carrillo Sergio Raneli and Detective Sgt. John Dalton.

Bizzy was taken to the Bergen County Jail, where he was booked and is currently awaiting his first court appearance. The drill rapper was given a handful of charges, including "unlawful possession of a weapon, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, [and] money laundering."

The Bergen County inmate database reveals that the "Bandemic" hitmaker is being held without bond at this time.





Bizzy Banks is no stranger to being behind bars, Pitchfork reports. He previously faced a brief sentence back in 2019, as he found himself rising to fame in Brooklyn, NY.

"My older brother and my father going to jail when I was younger, it just made me become older at a young age because those two were the only two males in the house really," he explained while talking to DJ Booth in a 2020 interview.

"It was [just] me and my mom after a while. So, after that, I had to get on my gritty shit. Growing up where I’m from, you can’t slack in no way possible. I had to look at life differently."

Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on Bizzy Banks' arrest.

