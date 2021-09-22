mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

22Gz Seeks Vengeance On "Retaliation"

Aron A.
September 22, 2021 16:54
Retaliation
22Gz

22Gz shares a new single.


Brooklyn's own 22Gz has played a significant in bringing the regional drill scene to the masses, even if he doesn't get his rightful credit. Regardless, he's been putting in work with numerous quality projects like Blixky Tapes 1 2. The latter just dropped earlier this year and he's been riding high off of its release. However, his recent freestyle on Funk Flex is a strong indication that there's another project in the pipeline for the year.

This week, he followed up his single, "Steppers" with a gritty new banger titled, "Retaliation." The rapper takes on an eerie trap beat with details of vengeance on his mind. "Three deep, calls us the Migos/ Run up on 'em while he playing cee-lo," he raps. "Heart rate, we gon' turn it to zero."

Check his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
What I spent on my chain and my wrist is savings
Catch 'em and fry 'em like bacon
We gon' make 'em a day, turn 'em to a patient
Soon as we get the location

