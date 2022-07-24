22Gz Returns With New Song, "Sniper Gang Freestyle Pt. 2"

22Gz has shared a sequel to his 2019 hit, "Sniper Gang Freestyle," and the new track certainly lives up to the hype. 22 shared "Sniper Gang Freestyle Pt. 2" for his fans on Friday.

The new song comes just one month after the New York rapper was arrested on attempted murder charges regarding a shooting in which three people were injured in March. He had been taken in by authorities after landing at John F. Kennedy Airport ahead of a scheduled performance at the Hot 97 Summer Jam concert festival.

Earlier this year, 22 shared The Blixky Tape 2 (Deluxe), featuring an additional 10 songs on top of the original tracklist.

Check out 22Gz's "Sniper Gang Freestyle Pt. 2" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Headshot, he gon' truly be missed

I'm the type to go spin in the Lyft

You the type to go spin it and miss

We gon' flock at his whip 'til it flip