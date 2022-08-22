22Gz Locks In With SPMB Bills On "Why Would I Lack?"

Despite his legal troubles, 22Gz hasn't lost his grip on the game. The Brooklyn drill artist and Sniper Gang affiliate has kept his momentum high after the release of 2021's The Blixky Tape 2 with a slew of new releases. He dropped off the deluxe version of the project earlier this year and later linked up with Kodak Black for their joint effort, "Up N Stuck."

Over the weekend, 22Gz served up even more heat with his latest collaboration with SPMB Bills. The two rappers joined forces for their new collab, "Why Would I Lack?" It's a hard-hitting drill anthem filled with aggressive energy produced by Yozora. 22Gz and Bills come through swinging off of the rip with menacing bars and eerie production.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Tape on his mouth, ain't no yellin'

What you gon' do when those steppers hop out?

Broad day, walk up, no trace

I'm a loose screw, homie took a shot to the brain, wasn't lookin' both ways

