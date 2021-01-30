22Gz Fires More Shots At CJ On "Goofy/Back On Blood"

A beef is brewing in New York City. It all began with a Pitchfork article that called the Staten Island rapper CJ a knockoff of 22Gz. A screenshot was posted to 22Gz Instagram page where he compared the Staten Island rapper to none other than Tekashi 6ix9ine. "CJ giving me 69 vibes & boy from staten island the safest borough in nyc," he wrote.

CJ has seemingly been brushing off the feud to celebrate the success of "BOP" but 22Gz isn't done. The rapper returned with a brand new track this morning titled, "Goofy/Back In Blood." The double whammy kicks off with 22Gz taking direct aim at CJ over the "Whoopty" instrumental before transitioning into Pooh Shiesty's "Back In Blood" to finish the job and give Kodak Black a rightful welcome home message.

Interestingly enough, this is actually the second time 22Gz has gone over this instrumental. Back in 2019, the rapper released a remix to "Exposin Me."

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Leave a n***a like Hoffa

He won't even need a doctor

N***a, who shot ya?

Heard he not even Whoopty

Smoke a n***a like a loosie

I'm the general, salute me

N***as cappin', don't move me