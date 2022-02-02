mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

22Gz Drops "Said It's Lit" Ahead Of "The Blixky Tape 2 (Deluxe)"

Aron A.
February 02, 2022 10:57
Said It's Lit
22Gz

22Gz announces the deluxe edition of "The Blixky Tape 2" with his new single, "Said It's Lit."


22Gz is already getting ready for a big year ahead of him. After the release of The Blixky Tape 2 in 2021, he continued to deliver new singles but in a few weeks, he'll be blessing fans with the deluxe edition. He hasn't revealed much information, including the additional tracks that he'll release but he did give fans a glimpse of what's in store with the release of "Said It's Lit." Serving as the first official drop of the year, the rapper's latest banger is a monstrous track to kick off the campaign. 

The Blixky Tape 2 (Deluxe) will be dropping on Feb. 22nd. The day before, 22Gz will be headlining his homecoming show in NYC at Gramercy Theatre with Yus Gz, Badda TD, NayTheDancer, Baby Gates, and SPMB Bills serving as his opening act.

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Tryna get low but I already backed out 
Boy in a pack now
If I get the suspicion a n***a ain't finished,
I'm spinnin' back 'round
I got hella precision but shooters glitchin',
They ready to spazz out

