22Gz Drops Off "Blixky Gang Freestyle, Pt. 2"

22Gz has been a pretty consistent presence in the Brooklyn drill scene, commonly recognized as a pioneer in the scene since his mainstream breakthrough in 2016. He's gone on to release two mixtapes via Atlantic since then, and he's showing no signs of slowing his pace any time soon. The Sniper Gang member has just dropped off his latest track "Blixky Gang Freestyle, Pt. 2," which arrives as the second single off of his forthcoming album.

Similar to the first "Blixky Gang Freestyle," the 23-year-old spits over a drill beat on the re-up. He released a trailer for the single a few days before officially releasing the track for fans. Part one of "Blixky Gang Freestyle" was featured on his second mixtape Growth & Development, which arrived in April of 2020.

The rapper has yet to release his debut studio album yet, but it is no telling the direction he aims to take with his next project. Check out the sequel to "Blixky Gang Freestyle" below, and be sure to drop a comment letting us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You playing with me, you end up in a coffin

Shoot at the feds, always on offense

Catch a opp on camera, then link the recording

Totin' the stick, make it rain, have it pouring