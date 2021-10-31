22Gz came to the defense of Coi Leray on Twitter, earlier this week, after seeing a story about her father, Benzino, calling her out for her lack of success on the Billboard charts. Benzino had said that he was a more successful rapper than Leray is now.

"I hate this n***a as much as my opps hate me," 22Gz wrote in response to the story.

Benzino had been asked about Leray being a bigger rapper than him, to which he took offense.

"Well, well, well, well, I was number 19 on the charts. She hasn't passed 19," Benzino interjected during an interview with VladTV. "I think she was maybe 26 or 20. 'No More Parties' didn't pass 'Rock The Party.' 'Rock The Party' 19 on Billboard, 'No More Parties' was 26 so, dad's still got that one. Dad's still got that right there."

Benzino did go on to say he still loves his daughter while refusing to acknowledge her success compared to his own.

Despite Benzino and Leray being father and daughter, the two have traded shots in public on numerous occasions. Even on the aforementioned track "No More Parties," Leray disses her father. The two did eventually squash their beef and acknowledge that they loved each other.

