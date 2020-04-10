22Gz Builds Drill Kingdom On "Growth & Development"

Brooklyn drill rapper 22Gz is one of the most prominent figures in the growing scene, bringing hard energy to the table on each of his songs. The rising star has been making waves across the nation, associating himself with Kodak Black and the Sniper Gang. As one of the hungriest young characters in Brooklyn, Blicky just came through with a brand new full-length, detailing his evolution on Growth & Development.

Visceral delivery is one of the things we've come to love so much about Brooklyn drill, piecing together the scenes in the United Kingdom and the States. With effortless bars, 22Gz makes his name on the new mixtape by bringing that raw flavor to the table, coming through with thirteen songs that flow seamlessly.

Check out the new project below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Lying (Intro)

2. 308

3. No Questions

4. Cash App

5. 4 Times

6. Suburban, Pt. 2

7. Careers

8. Blixky Gang Freestyle

9. Twirl Girl

10. Pop Out

11. U-Turn

12. ATB "Addicted to Bankrolls"

13. The Oath (Outro)