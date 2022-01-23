22Gz came to Bobby Shmurda's defense after he was criticized by Wack 100, earlier this week. 22Gz called out Wack for being "the police" in a series of posts on Twitter.

“Wack 100 is the police,” 22gz tweeted in response to the story.

He followed up in subsequent posts: “How you not street cause you dance? So just because a n***a dance he not a shooter?”

Wack had argued that Shmurda's dance moves have caused him to lose the respect of his fanbase.





“On top of that, he losing the streets with all this disco bunny dancing he be doing,” Wack claimed in a recent interview.

He also slammed Shmurda as a one-hit-wonder: “Y’all be seeing these artists like Bobby Shmurda, he’s been having it bad. He be like, ‘Yo, to all my fans, it ain’t me, it’s the label and all that shit’ … I’ma be real, I don’t know what kinda fans he got. He really ain’t proven product; he only had one song. And I think he fucked up by what he should’ve dropped. When that n***a got out, he was supposed to let something go! I don’t know what he was thinking running ’round like… he was supposed to drop before [NBA] All-Star Weekend or something.”

Check out 22Gz defense of Shmurda below.

