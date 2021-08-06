Brooklyn rapper 22Gz called out Hot 97 for being left off of the Summer Jam festival lineup and said that he is the creator of Brooklyn drill, Thursday, on Instagram. Hot 97's Summer Jam festival will be at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on August 22.

“Somebody explain how I ain’t on @hot97 SUMMERJAM AND I CREATED BROOKLYN DRILL #BLACKBALL #NEWHEATCOMINGSOON #BIASK,” he wrote.

He also asked fans “Is 22Gz the creator of Brooklyn Drill music?” in a poll on his IG story, which came back with over 70% saying yes.

Hot 97's Summer Jam will feature a number of other popular New York rappers including A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Bobby Shmurda, Rowdy Rebel, Sheff G, Conway, and Roc Marciano. Swizz Beatz will also perform a tribute to DMX during the festival.

The lineup is also still expected to include DaBaby, despite the rapper being dropped by numerous other festivals for his recent homophobic rant at Rolling Loud in Miami.

While not performing at Summer Jam, 22Gz will still be embarking on the T.W.I.R.L. (The Winners In Real Life) Tour, this month, which is set to kick off on August 19 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Check out 22Gz's post below.

[Via]