22Gz & Shawny Binladen Unleash On "Max Out"

It looks like a new album from 22Gz could be arriving in the near future. The Brooklyn drill pioneer delivered a series of records this year, including his collab with Sniper Gang founder, Kodak Black, "Up N Stuck," "Sniper Gang Freestyle Pt. 2," and the SPMB Bills-assisted, "Why Would I Lack?"

Today, the "Twirlanta" rapper debuted his latest single, "Max Out" ft. Shawny Binladen. The two rappers collide over exhilarating drill production, handled by Muddi Gold and Teddy Da Don, with menacing bars that encompass the urgency of street warfare.

Shawny Binladen's on a hell of a run this year, as well. He released a deluxe version of Merry Wickmas 2 at the top of the year before following it up with projects like, Wick City and Wick The Wizard.

Check out "Max Out" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Opp in a blunt, hell no, you can't get 'em back

Bah-bah-bah, get a clip, I'm extending that

I got the blick, bro got a .40 , he lettin' out six

Brand new G and the shit got a kick