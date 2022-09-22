mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

22Gz & Shawny Binladen Unleash On "Max Out"

Aron A.
September 22, 2022 13:50
28 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Max Out
22Gz Feat. Shawny Binladen

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

22Gz links up with Shawny Binladen for his latest release.


It looks like a new album from 22Gz could be arriving in the near future. The Brooklyn drill pioneer delivered a series of records this year, including his collab with Sniper Gang founder, Kodak Black, "Up N Stuck," "Sniper Gang Freestyle Pt. 2," and the SPMB Bills-assisted, "Why Would I Lack?"

Today, the "Twirlanta" rapper debuted his latest single, "Max Out" ft. Shawny Binladen. The two rappers collide over exhilarating drill production, handled by Muddi Gold and Teddy Da Don, with menacing bars that encompass the urgency of street warfare. 

Shawny Binladen's on a hell of a run this year, as well. He released a deluxe version of Merry Wickmas 2 at the top of the year before following it up with projects like, Wick City and Wick The Wizard.

Check out "Max Out" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Opp in a blunt, hell no, you can't get 'em back
Bah-bah-bah, get a clip, I'm extending that
I got the blick, bro got a .40 , he lettin' out six
Brand new G and the shit got a kick

22Gz Shawny Binladen
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 22Gz & Shawny Binladen Unleash On "Max Out"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject