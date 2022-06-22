22Gz & Kodak Black Team Up On "Up N Stuck"

22Gz found himself in some trouble over the weekend after he was arrested on a second-degree attempted murder charge, along with other counts. Fortunately for him, he managed to secure bond and was released shortly after. Kodak Black immediately welcomed him back during a FaceTime call before sharing a screenshot on his IG Story, writing, "Can’t Hold Da Snipe Back @22gzofficial I’m Ready To See You Take The Whole New York Rap Scene Over Brother !!! Snipin & Twirlin."

Now, the Sniper Gang leader and 22Gz have connected for a brand new banger titled, "Up N Stuck." The new record from 22Gz falls into the grim sounds of New York drill that helped turn the regional scene into a global phenomenon. 22Gz calls the shots on the record as he raps with a lust for vengeance. Kodak Black doesn't carry the same level of intensity throughout his verse but his nonchalant delivery perfectly pairs with the murky production while continuing to demand his credit and respect.

Check out the latest from 22Gz below.

Quotable Lyrics

I keep whoadies with a dick on 'em

If I see your bitch, I'mma spit on her

He sped off when I ran out

He fell off like Rich Homie