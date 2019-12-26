Destiny Harrison, a young woman from Baltimore, was shot and killed on Saturday, December 21st in her own salon, Madam D Beauty Bar. Destiny was suffering from gunshot wounds to the head when police arrived on the scene, but later died in the hospital. This tragedy comes just 12 days after Destiny reported an act of theft to the police. Destiny claimed that $3,000 worth of “expensive hair extensions” were stolen from her salon from two people who lived in the neighbourhood after she caught them attempting to steal the merchandise. She filed charges against them after her attempt to get her property back failed when one of the suspects allegedly held her down while the other hit and stomped on her, according to her testimony. One of the suspects had a violent background, according to Destiny, who wrote in her testimony that she was "scared for [her] life and business." The suspects were charged with assault, theft, and burglary.

Police are hoping that other folks present at the time of the shooting will come forward with more information, as no arrests have been made for Destiny's murder as of yet. Destiny's uncle, Dewine McQueen, described her as a “wonderful girl, entrepreneur, a go-getter,” and stated that “she built this from the ground up," referring to the beauty bar. "Somebody gotta know something. Please come forward. We need to get these demonic souls here. They need to pay for their crime. There's no doubt about that, in the name of Jesus, there's no doubt," Dewine pleaded. Destiny leaves behind her one-year-old daughter, who will be placed in in the care of Destiny's mother care, Raquel Harrison. "My baby is still with me. I still feel her all around," Raquel said. "We've got her daughter, she's definitely going to live through me and her daughter's going to know her mother." Raquel started a GoFundMe page to help with the expenses of the funeral.