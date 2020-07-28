More famous figures are stepping forward to vocalize their support for Megan Thee Stallion. The scandal involving the Houston rapper and Tory Lanez continues as their harrowing experience draws heated debates. It isn't much known about what really happened inside of the vehicle Megan and Tory were in when the Fever emcee was shot in both of her feet, but the incident resulted in Tory's arrest.



Neilson Barnard / Staff / Getty Images

Since that time, Megan Thee Stallion has released brief statements on social media saying that a crime was committed against her and she had to endure surgery to have bullets removed. Today (July 27) she hopped on Instagram Live and shed tears as she spoke about continuing to grieve her mother's loss and recovering from her injuries.

Angry fans launched a Change.org petition calling for Tory Lanez's deportation to Canada while 50 Cent apologized publicly to Megan for sharing memes about the shooting. 21 Savage offered his short but sweet message to his fellow rapper, as well, by sending a tweet to Megan. "Wish I could give megan a hug praying for you," he wrote, ending his message with a heart emoji. We're sure many others echo his sentiment.