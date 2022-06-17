As the lone feature on Drake's surprise Honestly, Nevermind album, 21 Savage's verse on "Jimmy Cooks" was bound to stand out (as his guest appearances so often do). While some were disappointed by the album (and even the collab track), others, including the 29-year-old's manager, had nothing but praise for him.

"Is my boy not a [goat]?" @megameezy1 asked his followers about his client's work minutes after Drake dropped. "Or what? Y'all better sit the f*ck down and wait on this n*gga album, it's COMING!!!"

The last time we got an album from 21 Savage was in October of 2020, when he and Metro Boomin shared SAVAGE MODE II which included narration by Morgan Freeman as well as features from Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy.

Other recent arrivals from the Saint Laurent Don include his collaboration with Pharrell Williams and Tyler, The Creator on "Cash In Cash Out" as well as his catchy joint with Latto, "Wheelie."

Before that, we heard him on the remixes of Hunxho's "Let's Get It" and Fireboy DML's "Peru" as well as on a posthumous track from his good friend King Von – "Don't Play That."

In May, DJ Khaled posted up in the studio with 21 Savage, declaring that the two were in "album mode" while sharing some photos of them hard at work throughout their creative process.





