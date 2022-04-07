21 Savage is facing delays in his immigration case stemming from his 2019 ICE arrest in Atlanta. Per TMZ, 21's lawyer Charles Kuck said that pending criminal charges against the rapper put his immigration status at a stand-still. Until the criminal case in Dekalb County is resolved, the immigration hearing will remain paused.



Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Kuck said that the charges relate to his 2019 detainment when ICE claimed that he was living in the U.S. illegally. Officials claimed that 21 Savage tossed a bottle of codeine out of the car at the time of his arrest. Additionally, they claimed that they discovered a handgun in the vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Even though it's been three years since the rapper's arrest, the criminal charges weren't filed until the beginning of the year. The District Attorney formally charges 21 Savage with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm. There's currently no court date set for the criminal hearing so his immigration status remains in a grey zone until the Dekalb County case is wrapped up.

Authorities said that Savage was living illegally in America with an expired visa. Kuck explained that Savage can travel domestically, as he's done over the past few years, but can't leave the country because he doesn't have a visa to reenter the country.

We'll keep you posted on more updates surrounding 21 Savage's case.

