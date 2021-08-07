It's been a long week filled with Tekashi 6ix9ine-related headlines. Though the rapper hasn't put out any music since his album flopped last year, he's continued to make rounds in the news cycle with his antics. That's practically all he has to offer these days and truthfully, antagonizing others on the Internet is probably the best thing he has going on for him right now.



Over the week, his long-awaited conversation with Wack 100 hit Spotify as the inaugural episode of DJ Akademiks' new series, Off The Record. For three hours, the two discussed everything from gang politics in California to Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama drama. Though Wack took a risk by sitting down with hip-hop's most notorious government informant, he stood by his decision, even as he faced major backlash.

Shortly after the episode went live, 21 Savage got on a Clubhouse call when he was bombarded by Wack 100 and Tekashi 6ix9ine. Wack demanded that 21 Savage explain what he meant when he called the meeting of minds "lame" and then proceeded to promise an ass whooping.

The clip immediately went viral and has certainly garnered tons of responses. However, 21 Savage doesn't seem to be sweating the situation. A clip emerged shortly after the Clubhouse interaction showing one of 21's friends trolling him over the situation. "Aye, n***a, I'll beat your lil' ass. Wack 100," his friend said as 21 took a puff off of his vape with a grin from ear-to-ear.

Will the 21 Savage vs. Wack 100 celebrity boxing match ever go down? Probably not but it's good to see 21 Savage in good spirits.