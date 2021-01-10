21 Savage's Artist BlackMayo Teams WIth TYuS on "Drunk"

Now, we're all aware of 21 Savage's love for R&B. He's never been shy from professing it, even showcasing his own vocal chops while singing along to some of his favorite tunes from the 90s. BlackMayo, a new signee to Slaughter Gang, might not be the most obvious pick for the roster but clearly, 21 has a knack for spotting talent.

OMO is the rapper's first project under Slaughter Gang. Laced with 12-songs in total, he teams up with TYuS for one of the many highlights off of the project titled, "Drunk." Together, the two singers reflect on drunk late-night calls over looming 808s while getting descriptive of the post-club activities.

Check out the record from BlackMayo below and peep the Slaughter Gang signee's new project here.

Quotable Lyrics

One shot, two shot, three shots

Four shots, it's over with

Dancin' on me, grindin' on me

Kissin' on me, let you take control of it