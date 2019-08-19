mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

21 Savage To Headline Free Concert At Genius' Brooklyn Headquarters

  August 19, 2019 19:05
The online music encyclopedia, Genius, has announced the lineup for its third annual Genius IQ/BBQ. Genius aims to create a singular concert experience through the inclusion of immersive, multiplayer music trivia games. “Our biggest priority is the atmosphere we create for intimacy and deep engagement between artists and fans, which also mirrors what Genius does on the internet every day," said Genius’ Director of Content, Elizabeth Milch. 

Along with 21 Savage as the headliner, the event will have performances by up-and-coming artists from a range of genres, such as Doja Cat, Lil Tjay, Ann Marie, Omar Apollo, Yung Baby Tate and Destiny Rogers. There will also be DJ sets by JINX, S.WHiT, and VRYWVY.

Last year, the lyric-breakdown website snagged 2 Chainz for the headlining spot and also featured acts like Princess Nokia and Tierra Whack. Genius shared a video recap of last year's event to announce this year's, which will be taking place at their Brooklyn headquarters on Saturday, September 7. The event is free entry, but you must RSVP beforehand. RSVP opens on Wednesday, August 21 at noon, via Eventbrite

21 Savage has been keeping busy recently: teasing new music, teaming up with Tequila Avión, and hosting his 4th annual "Issa Back 2 School Drive".

 

