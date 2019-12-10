So many of the young up-and-comers in the rap game have taken ideas from Young Thug and Future and people are seriously taking notice. When we included both artists on our list of the top fifty hottest rapper flows of all time, people were big mad. However, it's a fact that these two and their creative methods of spitting bars have influenced the minds of so many rising stars. Taking a look through the next generation of Atlanta penmen, a number of those youngsters have admitted that Thugger and Pluto are their greatest inspirations. The two have completely shifted the way we look at hip-hop, stretching their voices and openly being weirdos on record. If it were up to 21 Savage, the pair of rappers would receive writing credits and royalties from a hefty percentage of the songs released today.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter this weekend, the Atlanta-based Savage showed major love to his peers, noting that Thug and Future deserve way more credit than they receive. "Pluto and slime should get writing credit for 90% of the shit dat come out," wrote Savage. Many of his fans agree, pointing out rappers that have attempted to imitate their flows.

Do you agree that Thug and Future are two of the most important rappers of the last few years? Let us know in the comments.