The latest updates on Young Thug from behind bars from both his ex, Jerika Karlae, and his good friend, Lil Baby, reveal that the "Bubbly" artist is doing his best to remain in good spirits. At this time, both he and Gunna remain locked up in Fulton County without bond, leaving the world without YSL's biggest names for the foreseeable future.

As we await their fate, more and more famous names have been sharing their thoughts on RICO charges (which is what Thugger and Wunna are caught up in) from 50 Cent, who said he'd rather catch a murder charge than deal with racketeering conspiracy, to YFN Lucci's lawyer, who dubbed the entire case "completely f*cking racist."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Now, another Atlanta rapper – 21 Savage – has given his opinion, speaking with Math Hoffa on the My Expert Opinion show. "It's a Catch-22," the Issa Album artist said about a minute and a half into the video, specifically addressing how difficult it can be for some artists to maintain a relationship with the neighbourhood they grew up in after getting their big break.

"It’s like, I can make it and forget about my hood, and then my hood going to be trying to kill me. Or, I can look out for my hood, and I can catch a RICO," he explained. "If you get on and turn your back on your hood, you’re a f*ck n*gga."

Overall, Savage advised rappers to be cautious when visiting the places they frequented before fame. "They gonna take your jewelry, they gonna show the world, ‘He ain’t even like that. He’s a bitch.’ If you take care of your hood, you’re a f*cking leader.”

"If you want to be a n*gga hanging on the block, just know that you can get killed hanging on the block, rapper or not. That’s how it go," the "Wheelie" hitmaker told Hoffa – check it all out below.

