Migos rapper Offset has grown to become one of the most well-known figures in the rap community over the years. Several years ago, Quavo was seen as the quintessential leader of the three-man-group but now, tasks are evenly split with each member assuming their proper role in the force. Offset is arguably the biggest celebrity of the bunch, marrying Cardi B and finding his name throughout all sorts of gossipy headlines. Sometimes, his social media antics are what get him so much attention though. When he claimed to be a "SEXY ASS PIECE OF CHOCOLATE" on Instagram yesterday, his peers came into the comments section in droves to roast the rapper and 21 Savage had the best response.

While Cardi B simply hit her husband with a flurry of laughing emojis, some of Offset's buddies just needed to put him in his place. A$AP Ferg noted that he was about to double-tap the photo... until he read the caption. It was 21 Savage who won the comment battle though. "And da corniest caption of the year award goes to," wrote the Atlanta-based gangster, laughing along with Bardi.

The photo itself is quite sharp. Offset looks dapper in an oversized coat with a beautiful scene behind him. His caption threw a lot of people off though. Do you agree with 21 Savage? Was it a little corny?