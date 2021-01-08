Earlier this week, YK Osiris flaunted what appeared to be a customized Gucci suit. Although he proved the pieces to actually be authentic Gucci pieces and were just retouched by a designer friend of his, that didn't stop a slew of his famous friends from roasting him for the fit. Meek Mill, A$AP Ferg, Lil Yatchy, and Hitmaka all joined in on the roast, writing things like "Drip on negative 16 today lol we all miss sometimes tho," and "lol." Perhaps the most insidious of the roasts came from 21 Savage, who even called for backup from DJ Mustardto roast the Jacksonville native for his faux-designer.

"Why?! What was you thinkin'?!" yelled 21 to Osiris while he laughed. "You look like a suitcase, bruh."

"You got a red lipstick leather jacket on wit' a Gucci purse cut up all over the—bruh, you coulda let yo mama get the purse," the rapper continued. "Just give the purse to yo mama. Didn't have to put it on yo jacket." He added, "Throw that sh*t away bruh and then we gon go to therapy."

Social media was living for the roast to say the very least, with Twitter erupting with memes and jokes regarding the situation. One fan penned, "when 21 savage said "throw that sh*t away bruh and then we gon go to therapy" i truly felt that" with a laughing emoji, while others praised 21 for jokes, adding he was "having a phenomenal ‘21 already." Check out some more reactions to 21 Savage's very-savage roast of YK Osiris.