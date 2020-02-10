This is both incredibly terrifying and stunningly impressive. A video that has been circulating heavily online shows a strip club dancer performing her routine on a two-story-high pole, entertaining the crowd before she loses her handling of the metal and tumbles to the hard floor, falling face-first. Despite suffering some extremely painful injuries, the stripper continued dancing as if nothing had happened, twerking on the ground before getting up and finishing the song. Kudos to her, for real. The clip has been posted by several media outlets, including on DJ Akademiks' Instagram page, and the artist to which she was dancing to has officially spoken out.

Commenting on Ak's repost, Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage reacted to hearing his track in the background of the viral video, joking in his inbox. "She got right listening to that immortal," said Sav, laughing that his October single was the song that made her lose her grip.

The dancer in the video has since offered an update on her health after the scary fall, noting that she has received a bunch of supportive messages from worried fans who saw the video. "I pretty much broke my jaw," said the woman. "I have to have surgery on it tomorrow. I broke some teeth and I got a sprained ankle, and I got some stitches [on my chin.] Aside from that, I'm good. I have no broken limbs. I walked away myself. I got up right after it happened."

After watching the video below, you'll realize just how lucky she is that her injuries are not more severe.