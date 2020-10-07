21 Savage Pulls Up With The Redcoats For "My Dawg" Video

21 Savage and Metro Boomin celebrate their don status with the luxurious new visuals.

Metro Boomin and 21 Savage have the hottest album out right now.

The long-awaited album was one of those rare ones that completely met or exceeded expectations, with fans losing their minds over the release.

It's only been five days since Metro and Savage dropped the first video off of Savage Mode 2, but they have no plans of losing momentum.

The duo is back with the visuals to "My Dawg," in which they indulge in the ultimate mafioso fantasy.

If you've ever seen Scarface, you already know the vibes.

There's a palatial mansion, fine art, beautiful females, and money talks with old white men in the Joe Weil directed video as Savage coolly raps to the camera.

At this point, we need not go into 21 Savage's well documented immigration woes and so is he, rapping "n**** keep talking that UK sh(t like I don't got AKs/like cause I was born overseas these mof*ckers won't spray spray."

He's got a sense of humour about it, though: as he raps those lines, a squad of 18th century British soldiers in their red coats ready their muskets and fire.

Do yourself a favour and peep the visuals for "My Dawg" above. Share your thoughts with us below.