The turn-up is about to get real this evening after 21 Savage was released from custody. The rapper has been keeping his nose clean and avoiding any and all run-ins switch the law, but earlier today (September 24), we reported that 21 Savage turned himself over to authorities yesterday. It was regarding a warrant that was issued in connection to his immigration case, and it was reported that the rapper was held for less than 24 hours before being released.

In 2019, 21 was arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after it was learned that he was technically a British citizen and have been overstaying his visa since 2005.



Roy Rochlin / Stringer / Getty Images

At the time of his arrest, authorities now claim that 21 Savage was found to allegedly have weapons and drugs, and it seems that the rapper will soon have to face a new legal hurdle. Despite his setbacks, he shared a brief update that shows he's ready to keep the drama behind him and enjoy his weekend.

"Miami I’m Otw!!! This Gone Be A Night To Remember," he posted to Twitter. Savage is joining J. Cole on his The Off-Season Tour and fans are excited to see that the Atlanta icon will bring to the stage.