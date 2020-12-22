21 Savage is a man of the people. Though he's grown to become a mega-star since his humble beginnings in Atlanta, the rapper has constantly made sure to give back to his community in whatever way possible. With Christmas just days away, the rapper went above and beyond for a group of kids in Atlanta to make sure they received everything they wished for.



JP Yim/Getty Images

According to TMZ, the rapper and his Leading By Example Foundation partnered with the YMCA in DeKalb County, GA to help out 30 kids and their families this Christmas. Last week, children at the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA were asked to write letters to Santa with their wishlist for Christmas. The YMCA staff then went to purchase all of the gifts, on behalf of Savage and his foundation.

Savage wasn't present to surprise the children with all of the gifts but the gesture was surely appreciated. Kids were excited while their parents were also blessed with 12 lbs. turkeys along with sides for their X-mas dinner. It should be noted that kids and their parents were practicing social distancing measures and guidelines at the YMCA when they picked up their gifts and meals.

Savage previously partnered with the YMCA to serve 300 meals on Thanksgiving to those in need. Shout out to 21 Savage.