21 Savage is playing into the internet meme which shows his head superimposed onto a picture of the number 20, thus creating the year 2021.



Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

“Yesirskiiiiii,” Savage wrote on his Instagram with a picture of the meme. “don’t play wit himmmmm my year !!!”

The meme format of superimposing Savage's head to mean 21 is nothing new. It's also been used recently to countdown the days until Christmas.

Entering the new year, Savage is currently working with Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk on a brand new music platform that is going to help artists get a better cut of their sales. A major selling point is that the platform will be owned by artists themselves.

"Me lil baby Durkio tryna get somebody in Silicon Valley to build us our own music platform we can be majority owner in! We will pay!! We need top Silicon Valley steppers please!" Meek wrote on Twitter last week. "21 gone link in too we need some app options we looking for the best platform builders!!!! Tryna get started 2021."

Savage recently discussed his career with T.I. and recalled how he ended up going the independent route because T.I. decided not to sign him. Check out what Savage had to say about the story here.

