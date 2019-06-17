Yesterday marked Father's Day, a time where the dads of the world get a moment in the spotlight. The hip-hop community was no exception, with many of the game's key players emerging to celebrate the fathers in their lives. Some rap dads even took a moment to reflect on their own paths, with Atlanta rapper Trouble summarizing it in an effective manner: "To erBody wit kids I want ya to know there’s no such thing as perfect But as long as you’re trying, you’re in the BIG GODs favor!"

Ser Baffo/Getty Images

Though celebratory in nature, Father's Day is not without its share of bittersweet moments. After all, many children have lost their fathers, including Emani and Kross Asghedom, Nipsey Hussle's daughter and son. Though both were too young to share a message on social media, many rappers used their platform to highlight Nip's accomplishments in that department. Among them was 21 Savage, who took a moment to celebrate Nipsey Hussle's legacy by way of a heartfelt message.

"Happy Father’s Day," writes Savage, alongside a photograph of Nip and Emani at the Grammy Awards. "We still hurting down here king." His sentiment was echoed by many, including Nip's longstanding collaborators YG and The Game. Once again, we offer our condolences to Nipsey Hussle's family, and hope his children can take solace in knowing their father was, and remains loved.